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Solopreneurs vs Network Marketing (The Rise of the Independents)
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10 views • March 03, 2021
Solopreneurs are people who work and run their business alone. They value their independence over anything else. But is it really the best option for you? Today we're comparing solopreneurs vs a network marketing sales rep.
00:00 - Intro
00:58 - My top solopreneur gigs
02:13 - List of solopreneur jobs and services
02:43 - The rise of Independent workers
03:12 - Why be independent?
04:04 - Occasional Independents and Side hustles (to make more money)
05:51 - The problem with being a solopreneur
08:25 - All the extra work solopreneurs have to do
10:30 - Linear vs Residual Income (Robert Kiyosaki's Cashflow Quadrant)
12:08 - The Great Divide of Wealth
13:18 - Product-based business vs Service-based business
14:30 - Who has the highest margins and most job security?
15:30 - Leverage: How to multiply your time to earn more money
Remember, products are easier to multiply than time. Many solopreneurs are service-based, which is what limits you.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
00:00 - Intro
00:58 - My top solopreneur gigs
02:13 - List of solopreneur jobs and services
02:43 - The rise of Independent workers
03:12 - Why be independent?
04:04 - Occasional Independents and Side hustles (to make more money)
05:51 - The problem with being a solopreneur
08:25 - All the extra work solopreneurs have to do
10:30 - Linear vs Residual Income (Robert Kiyosaki's Cashflow Quadrant)
12:08 - The Great Divide of Wealth
13:18 - Product-based business vs Service-based business
14:30 - Who has the highest margins and most job security?
15:30 - Leverage: How to multiply your time to earn more money
Remember, products are easier to multiply than time. Many solopreneurs are service-based, which is what limits you.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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