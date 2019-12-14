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FRIDAY 13th House Votes Yes Impeach Trump| | The REAL Last Days | Susan Waldrop
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3 views • December 14, 2019
FRIDAY 13th House Votes Yes Impeach Trump| | The REAL Last Days | Susan Waldrop
Roku Television Public Channel-
Susan Waldrop Ministries
Website: http://www.susanwaldrop.org
https://www.facebook.com/rev.susanwaldrop
Twitter at; https://twitter.com/SusanWaldrop Instagram at;
https://www.instagram.com/susanwaldrop
Google Plus https://plus.google.com/+SusanWaldrop LinkedIn at;
https://www.linkedin.com/in/susanwaldrop
The content of this video is put forth as information only, and this creator makes no claims, promises, or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the procedures and instructions contained therein. The creator of this content expressly disclaims liability for errors and omissions that any viewers of this video might declare to exist in the information as presented. No liability exists or can be ascribed to this content creator in the event of any accident or injury that might occur as a result of improper application or understanding of the procedures and information contained in this video.
Roku Television Public Channel-
Susan Waldrop Ministries
Website: http://www.susanwaldrop.org
https://www.facebook.com/rev.susanwaldrop
Twitter at; https://twitter.com/SusanWaldrop Instagram at;
https://www.instagram.com/susanwaldrop
Google Plus https://plus.google.com/+SusanWaldrop LinkedIn at;
https://www.linkedin.com/in/susanwaldrop
The content of this video is put forth as information only, and this creator makes no claims, promises, or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the procedures and instructions contained therein. The creator of this content expressly disclaims liability for errors and omissions that any viewers of this video might declare to exist in the information as presented. No liability exists or can be ascribed to this content creator in the event of any accident or injury that might occur as a result of improper application or understanding of the procedures and information contained in this video.
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