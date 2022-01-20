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3 Ways to Structure Your Water Cheap & Easy at Home
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101 views • January 20, 2022
I also realised the reason I kept drinking water and still felt thirsty was because my water was around EMF a lot (I'm stuck in the city, still).
Also another great way to structure water (not in the video! but Winston loves this)
Use the coupon code TRUEWATER10 for 10% off!
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/analemma-water-wand/
Also another great way to structure water (not in the video! but Winston loves this)
Use the coupon code TRUEWATER10 for 10% off!
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/analemma-water-wand/
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