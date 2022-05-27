⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 27th May 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic. 7 command and observation posts and 13 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.



▫️Also, 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher and 1 radar of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system have been destroyed near Barvenkovo. In addition, 1 Ukrainian air defence guidance and targeting radar station has been destroyed near Gusarovka, Kharkov Region.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 44 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 250 nationalists and 84 military equipment, including 9 tanks, 5 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 10 mounts of field artillery and 22 vehicles of various types. In addition, 2 ammunition depots have been destroyed near Spornoe in Donetsk People's Republic and Barvenkovo in Kharkov Region.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over Belyary, Odessa Region.



▫️In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Liptsy, Balakleya, Malye Prokhody, Glubokoe, Glinskoe in Kharkiv Region, and Yampol, Maslyakovka, Vasilevka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been intercepted near Svatovo in Lugansk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 77 command posts of AFU units, 412 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 53 artillery firing positions.



▫️As a result of a strike against a pontoon company near Zavgorodnee, Kharkov Region, another attempt to equip a pontoon crossing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces across the Severskyi Donets River has been disrupted.



📊In total, 180 Ukrainian airplanes and 127 helicopters, 1,027 unmanned aerial vehicles, 324 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,281 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 438 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,693 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,218 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia