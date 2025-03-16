Momentum testing for spiritual growth.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #3; The letter from James begins by calling for Christians to remain strong when the challenges and tests come into their lives. Also, we can note a similar teaching in 1Peter 1, where the Apostle Peter teaches that Christianity has challenges and adversity. Yet we can remain calm and filled by the joy GOD gives us. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!