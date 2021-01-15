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January 15th 2021 latest Montanari interview
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30 views • January 29, 2021
Janauary 15th video interview on 'Cento Giorni da Leoni' with Riccardo Rocchesso, doctor Montanari and e Luca Teodori rep. of the newly founded 3V movement.
Covered all the major points:
Covid as a non existent pandemic, facemasks are poisoning those who wear them, the corruption of our government, the nonsense of vaccination and the pushing of the agenda by both former PM Renzi back in 2014 and still in 2017 and now self-appointed PM Conte, the dangers of recombinant vaccines and so on and so forth.
If you are Italian, it's time to join and do something!
Language: Italian, no subs.
Covered all the major points:
Covid as a non existent pandemic, facemasks are poisoning those who wear them, the corruption of our government, the nonsense of vaccination and the pushing of the agenda by both former PM Renzi back in 2014 and still in 2017 and now self-appointed PM Conte, the dangers of recombinant vaccines and so on and so forth.
If you are Italian, it's time to join and do something!
Language: Italian, no subs.
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