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AxeTruth 09/01 Wednesday Chopping Block – Are Hospitals the New Killing Fields?
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80 views • September 04, 2021
Are Hospitals the New Killing fields, Today live stream is about one of our own Choppers went to the Hospital , & they tried to falsely admit her into the hospital , she had already tested negative 3 times for Covid19 , & they placed her on a floor with 9 other Covid positive patients.
1. Opening statement original political comedy by Axetruth
2. reading the account of Debbie visit to the hospital in NC
https://www.thedailybeast.com/are-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Opening statement original political comedy by Axetruth
2. reading the account of Debbie visit to the hospital in NC
https://www.thedailybeast.com/are-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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