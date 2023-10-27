Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 27, 2023 - US bombs Syria in effort to provoke IRAN into WORLD WAR III

0:00 US Bombs Syria

30:42 Shooting

37:15 Positive News

41:07 Other News

56:05 Interview with Andrei Martyanov





- US believes it has the right to bomb anyone at any time for any reason

- Why are US military basis still in Syria? Iraq? Turkey?

- Iran militants say #Israel and USA will be "buried" in retaliation

- Analysis of Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) and their locations in the world's oceans

- The US Navy's affirmation action problem

- Why US military is vastly overestimating its capabilities in the Middle East

- Russia deploys game-changing long range air-to-air missile, the M-37R

- Ukrainian air assets are being obliterated by #Russia

- The Pentagon's F-35 fighter jet is now obsolete in a war with Russia

- Russia to deploy military assets in defense of #Iran

- China confirms it will also defend Iran

- Democrats call for "assault rifle" ban after MK-Ultra mass shooter in Maine

- NY Supreme Court reinstates city employees fired for being unvaccinated

- #Italy bans all synthetic meat

- #Oregon eliminates math proficiency testing in public schools, graduating illiterate youth

- Full interview with Andrei Martyanov, author, analyst and former Soviet Union naval engineer





