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Why Do People Circumcise
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90 views • June 29, 2021
Aside from the United States, no other country in the world routinely circumcises its baby boys for non-religious reasons.
The foreskin is perfectly normal, healthy tissue that plays an important role in sexuality.
Circumcision has no justifiable benefits and is in fact harmful – from pain and suffering, to surgical botches, to reduced maternal-child bonding.
Medical authorities throughout the world consider circumcision medically unnecessary and unethical.
The foreskin is perfectly normal, healthy tissue that plays an important role in sexuality.
Circumcision has no justifiable benefits and is in fact harmful – from pain and suffering, to surgical botches, to reduced maternal-child bonding.
Medical authorities throughout the world consider circumcision medically unnecessary and unethical.
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