How the Israel Lobby Controls Our Government - Ian Carroll

Who are behind the Babylonian monetary system of endless debt that was active in the Roman Empire and IS active in all but five countries TODAY?

Who led to the downfall of the Roman Empire?

Who hate Christians/ Christianity MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE? And ADMIT IT?!

Who crucified Jesus Christ?

Do YOU THINK Jesus Christ was being raised with Judaism? THINK AGAIN! KNOW HISTORY!

What was the official name of the Knights Templar? WHY was this order abolished since Friday 13 October 1307 and

WHERE did they go to?

Who controls (for hundreds of years by now) the treasury of the Vatican?

Who controls the Jesuits, the Rosecrucians, the Jacobins and the Knights of Malta?

Who are NOT opposed to slavery?

Who get 2800 slaves and WHEN?

Who were/ ARE!! REALLY behind the (sex) slave trade?

Who are behind the abolition of family tradition and promote adultery, divorce, abortion, sodomy, homosexuality, feminism, (cultural) Marxism, etc.?

Who were banned 1030 times since 1,200 BC, and WHY?

Who were REALLY responsible for the Spanish Inquisition, and WHY?

What does the Russian word POGROM mean and WHY were they initiated late 19th century?

Who created Communism/ (international) Socialism/ Bolshevism/ Marxism/ Illuminism?

Which country made antisemitism illegal the first in the world and put the death penalty on it?

Who created feminism?

Who are responsible for the death of hundreds of millions of CHRISTIANS in the last century alone!

Who were responsible of the Armenian genocide, the Holodomor and countless of other crimes against humanity?

Who promote pedophilia, gay marriages, (child)porn, etc.

Who are the REAL intrigants?

Who see human beings, other than themselves (the self-proclaimed "chosen people"), as less than animals, that only exist to serve them?

Who see every woman, other than themselves, as a prostitute?

Who are the REAL globalists that live in about every country in the world and act as a 5th column to destroy nations from within for their own benefit.?

Who have mastered (hate) propaganda and smear campaigns?

Who invented words like racism, nazism, antisemitism and made these words words of psychological warfare?

Who change names more often than a whore has customers?

Who complain and act "victimized" immediately when they are criticized for their actions?

Who point a finger to everyone but themselves?

Who ignored the most U.N. resolutions?

Who install corrupt politicians that can be bought to act like puppets for their interests?

Who created the Illuminati in 1776?

Who are behind the evolution THEORY and who financed it to promote atheism?

Who, according to their laws, do not have to tell the truth in a court unless certain circumstances are met?

(imagine in court you have to swear to tell the truth in a court on a book of dr. Zeus instead of the Bible)

Who hijacked history in their favor for over 4000 years? (Read the Sumerian tablets. It tells the story of Genesis I)

Who hijacked the Biblical name of Israel?

Who are behind "balance of power" politics?

Who made it possible that Germany is an occupied country until 2099?

Who need legislation to uphold dogmas?

Who are afraid TO DEATH of the ANCIENT symbol on the banner of Marduk, made it a hate symbol and WHAT IS THIS SYMBOL? (Believe me, you KNOW it!)

Who is sucking nations dry for invented crimes that were never committed?

Who has nuclear missiles pointed to every major city in Europe and the Middle East? (The Samson Option)

Who are responsible for endless immigration into "white" countries?

Who hijacked CHRISTMAS and made it illegal to use crosses at that time?

Who were REALLY responsible for 9-11?

WHO controls the MSM fake media?

WHO controls H-wood?

WHO controls the U.S. REALLY?

WHO WANT TO BE THE ONLY WHITE RACE ON THIS PLANET TO SHOW THEIR SUPERIORITY!

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Mirrored - MediaGiant

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!