Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 23, 2024 – SPACE WARS? Satellite explodes, Israeli war plans leaked, Iran and Russia prepare for TOTAL WAR escalation

- US military satellite explodes - likely destroyed by Russia or China

- NATO used drones to destroy Russia's over-the-horizon radar stations

- Israel planned to destroy Iran's anti-air defense systems and radar installations

- These are pre-war steps to "blind" the opponent before kinetic war begins

- Israel's latest "tunnels filled with gold" propaganda to justify bombing hospitals

- Why I can't vote for anyone who supports Zionism and genocide

- Doorbell video of extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome

- Interview with Michael Yon on latest intel about the INVASION and occupation of America

- Child trafficking and organ harvesting

- Mike Adams Sermon #86 - Quran Surahs 81, 82 and 56 - End times prophecies in Islam perfectly mirror those of Christ, John and Matthew







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



