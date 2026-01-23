BEN SHAPIRO CAUGHT BUYING VIEWS IN MASSIVE EMBARRASSMENT 🎙 VALHALLA VFT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James full vidoe here: • CAUGHT Red Handed: Ben Shapiro Buying Views for Daily Wire?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXM-IrtGSks
Grab some brand new VFT merch here https://valhallavft.myshopify.com
►Sign up for our Patreon For Exclusive and Behind the scenes content: patreon.com/ValhallaFirearmsTraining
►Grab Tasty Gains Pre Workout Gummies Here: https://tastygains.com/collections/supps?ref=VFT
► Grab a pair of the world's best jeans at Barbel apparel: https://barbellapparel.com/collections/valhalla-vft
► Get on our Fitness Programming at Modern Athlete Strength here: https://marketplace.trainheroic.com/workout-plan/team/modern-athlete-strength-solutions?attrib=260991-aff-valhallavft
► INSTAGRAM → / valhallavft
► Business inquiries: [email protected]