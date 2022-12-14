Create New Account
Trump instigates internet whitewashing
It was Trump who brought about the insidious anti-disinformation legislation. Trump knew exactly what he was doing because he was being directed to do so. All this shit about Fake News, and yet it is fake, but coming from him it was insulting to people's intelligence. Even though most people are dumb sheep.

Keywords
trumpconspiracydisinformation

