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Long Island County Leader Won't Enforce Hochul's Mandate
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150 views • December 21, 2021
New York’s unelected governor has imposed an indoor mask mandate.
Nassau County’s executive-elect says he won’t enforce it.
These mandates just make people more cynical.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287885376001
Nassau County’s executive-elect says he won’t enforce it.
These mandates just make people more cynical.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287885376001
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