Dr. Jason Dean: “This Is How We Change the World”

Bill Jasper, senior editor of The New American magazine, interviews Dr. Jason Dean, a speaker with the 2022 ReAwaken America Tour.





In addition to being the founder of BraveTV, Dean is a doctor of chiropractic and functional nutrition, and has been warning about the dangers of vaccines — not just the Covid shots — for decades.





Dean is a longtime student of the NWO, Marxism, and a “global reset.” He and Bill discuss the importance of speaking out, as the more people do speak out, the more people will speak out. In Dr. Dean’s words, “This is how we change the world.”





To learn more about Dr. Jason Dean, go to https://drjasondean.net/protocol





