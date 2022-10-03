Dr. Jason Dean: “This Is How We Change the World”

Bill Jasper, senior editor of The New American magazine, interviews Dr. Jason Dean, a speaker with the 2022 ReAwaken America Tour.
In addition to being the founder of BraveTV, Dean is a doctor of chiropractic and functional nutrition, and has been warning about the dangers of vaccines — not just the Covid shots — for decades.
Dean is a longtime student of the NWO, Marxism, and a “global reset.” He and Bill discuss the importance of speaking out, as the more people do speak out, the more people will speak out. In Dr. Dean’s words, “This is how we change the world.”
To learn more about Dr. Jason Dean, go to https://drjasondean.net/protocol
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.