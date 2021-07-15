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Monsters Are Trying To Kill You This Is How To Stop Them
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142 views • July 15, 2021
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How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
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By the way, I just started a brand new Patreon group for $3 bucks a month with live events and Q & A ... and brother I will bring it!!!
See me on Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
https://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
https://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
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