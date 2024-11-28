BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japanese Prosecutors to Arrest Bill Gates for Crimes Against Humanity During the Pandemic
5 months ago

In a story that could redefine modern justice, Japanese prosecutors are on high alert, vowing to arrest Bill Gates on charges of crimes against humanity if he ever steps foot in Japan again.

Drawing parallels to the ongoing case in the Netherlands—where Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla face allegations of deceiving the public about COVID-19 vaccines—Japanese authorities are preparing to escalate the fight for justice.

Prosecutors are working to hold Gates accountable for what they allege is complicity in mass murder and a coordinated campaign to kill and maim billions during the pandemic.

