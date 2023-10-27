Create New Account
US Marine Turned Palestine Flotilla Activist Spits Some Truth Bombs To BBC Journalist & Destroys Propaganda Like No other
MIRRORED from Mohibur Rahman Official

25 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhQY_rRJZQg&ab_channel=MohiburRahmanOfficial 

Hard talk interview with ex US Marine Ken O'Keefe who is a humanitarian and Pro-Palestinian activist.

Keywords
propagandadestroysken o keefetruth bombsus marinepalestine flotilla activistbbc journalist

