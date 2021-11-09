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WE THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN! Mic-drop moment about election integrity at PA Commissioner Meeting
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81 views • November 09, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: What got the audience on their feet? Darla, a wife, mom, and professional, quietly made her way to the front of a public meeting and launched into the MIC-DROP MOMENT that is being heard all around the USA. A speech that leaves the listener speechless, her words will ring through your heart and soul as we are all reminded of why the preservation of election integrity is imperative, regardless of political-party affiliations, and why We the People present our demand for 50 Audits in 50 States.
CREDITS:
Special thanks to God from whom the blessing of Liberty comes!
Special thanks to White Rose Community TV for sharing this film
Special thanks to Darla for her outstanding speech
Soundtrack is “Mi Bolero” by Maarten Schellekens
Film edits are by Ann M. Wolf, A Voice for Freedom
Other images are by permission or in the public domain
For more videos about God & Constitution: https://annmwolf.info/
CREDITS:
Special thanks to God from whom the blessing of Liberty comes!
Special thanks to White Rose Community TV for sharing this film
Special thanks to Darla for her outstanding speech
Soundtrack is “Mi Bolero” by Maarten Schellekens
Film edits are by Ann M. Wolf, A Voice for Freedom
Other images are by permission or in the public domain
For more videos about God & Constitution: https://annmwolf.info/
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