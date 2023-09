Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Team Up For Celebrity Psyop: Big Pharma Markets Next Clot Shot

Stew Peters Show





Sep 27, 2023





The Dems, Big Pharma, the NFL, and the satanic music industry are teaming up.

Fashion designer and CEO of One God Clothing Company, Morgan Ariel is here to talk about this latest celebrity alliance.

Travis Kelce may be the next Hank Baskett who got in a scandal when he was having sex with a tranny behind his wife’s back.

There will likely be some kind of humiliation ritual that takes place because that’s how the entertainment industry operates.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to pushing the LGBTQ agenda.

Taylor Swift is clearly deep in the occult and is deceiving millions of so-called “Christians”.

This is also a cultural distraction to take away from regime corruption.

It’s also a way to sell the next vaccine because they have been brainwashed by Taylor Swift.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3leywv-taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-team-up-for-celebrity-psyop-big-pharma-market.html