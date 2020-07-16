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FACT: it is more detrimental to society for public schools to be shut down VS. reopening! KIDS MUST GO BACK TO SCHOOL!!
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10 views • July 16, 2020
Clip from the Rush Limbaugh Show, July 14, 2020 (approximately 15 minutes into the 3rd hour)
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Keywords
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