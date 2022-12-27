‘US is a direct threat to international order’ – Chinese MoD

RT
Dec 26, 2022
The United States is a 'destabilizing force in the world’ that creates ‘disruption in other countries for its own gain,’ the Chinese Ministry of Defense has said.
The strong statement came after Washington authorized up to $10 billion over the next five years to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities.
