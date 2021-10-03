© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEL K WITH ATTORNEY TOM RENZ EXPOSING SHOCKING GOVT MEDICAID/MEDICARE RAW DATA = BOOM 10-3-21
Follow
8
Share
Report
370 views • October 03, 2021
Mel and Tom dig into some shocking evidence of what seems to be government lies and deception. Dark to light. The truth will set you free. God Wins!
Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, Make Americans Free Again, and Ohio Stands Up His website is:
www.Renz-Law.com
www.forgodfamilycountry.org
Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, Make Americans Free Again, and Ohio Stands Up His website is:
www.Renz-Law.com
www.forgodfamilycountry.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.