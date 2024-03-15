Judge Rules: One of You Must Go!

March 15, 2024 - Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Fani Willis fires her former lover Nathan Wade, and keep the case—or she disqualifies herself and steps down from the prosecution.
By the end of the day: Wade resigned.
What do you think of the ruling and Trump's other cases?
