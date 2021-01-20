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Core Reality Volume 5 Control Subject
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0 view • January 20, 2021
Seventeen-year-old Adam has grown up in an ultra-tech society hidden deep underground. When a mysterious girl helps him discover that he is part of a deadly genetics experiment and that the topside world is not what he had been told, he must escape his malevolent handlers and search for answers above.
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