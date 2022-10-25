These Videos Show Why People Call Joe Biden a Pedophile

Warning, this video will disturb most normal people. Perverts might not be disturbed by this video. Perverts might attack this video and even try to defend Joe Biden.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

InfoWars.comhttps://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63570c0305eb202934c3c049



2. The Gateway Pundit - https://rumble.com/vquq82-gross.-biden-gropes-young-boy-pats-down-his-blond-hair-and-rubs-his-shoulde.html





3. WarRoom - https://rumble.com/v16a0p3-train-derailment-in-penn-and-joe-biden-gropes-another-minor.html

4. rawu on Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1lf8rt-vp-joe-biden-pinching-little-girls-nipple-in-slow-motion.html

5. RealJasonDaniels on Rumble - https://rumble.com/vby4dx-joe-biden-molests-little-girl-on-live-tv-your-46th-president-is-a-child-mol.html

6. Info Soldier on YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dizji3k4e5w

7. Breitbart News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydYxocpZ0kM

8. Fox News - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=745119083601749

9. Fox News -https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1547242777993482241





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com