These Videos Show Why People Call Joe Biden a Pedophile

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Warning, this video will disturb most normal people. Perverts might not be disturbed by this video. Perverts might attack this video and even try to defend Joe Biden.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- InfoWars.comhttps://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63570c0305eb202934c3c049
3. WarRoom - https://rumble.com/v16a0p3-train-derailment-in-penn-and-joe-biden-gropes-another-minor.html
4. rawu on Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1lf8rt-vp-joe-biden-pinching-little-girls-nipple-in-slow-motion.html
5. RealJasonDaniels on Rumble - https://rumble.com/vby4dx-joe-biden-molests-little-girl-on-live-tv-your-46th-president-is-a-child-mol.html
6. Info Soldier on YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dizji3k4e5w
7. Breitbart News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydYxocpZ0kM
8. Fox News - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=745119083601749
9. Fox News -https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1547242777993482241
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