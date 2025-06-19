Half-Opinions Are Propaganda

One of the many benefits of DJT is his refusal to land in the world of the half-opinion.

He thinks it through.

Both decisions have risks.

Telling the story without a risk is a lie.

It helps you advance your cause — that’s propaganda.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (19 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374590633112