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Vaccine Coping Mechanism - Did you get the vax?
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50 views • November 06, 2021
If you think about it, it’s crazy. The reason why people need the booster is because the vaccine has not only destroyed your immune system but the vaccine has lost its strength. It’s a way that big Pharma can inject another trillion spike proteins into your system which will slowly attack your body and cause and acceleration of comorbidities.
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