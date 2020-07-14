The Cult of FASTING in the Church - part 2

A cult has emerged within the circles of Christianity which is the cult of fasting. This cult like practice has caused believers to believe that God is unsympathetic towards their issues unless they fast. They have believed that when an issue is serious God will only resolve it if they fast. This cult has helped to ingrain many lies from the pit of hell into the heart of the believer. We need to unmask it.

As a child of God know that your Heavenly Father cares for you much much more than your earthly father. Read Matt 7:7 onwards and understand that if a human father reacts with urgency when their child is in trouble, your Heavenly Father responds much faster and more effectively for you. Read about the prodigal son and know your Heavenly Father's Love for you and discard the evil propagated by this fasting cult.



NB: The fasting cult/church requires you to fast 7 days, 21 days, 40 days at the beginning of the year.

It has a mid year fast and an end of year fast.

You fast for forgiveness of sins, for your business, to get a job, to get a spouse, etc



Jesus already paid the full price at the cross to make you forever accepted by God. You can approach Him anytime and anywhere for whatever request whether big or small. Is it a sickness, talk to your Heavenly Father. Is it job loss? Talk to your Father in heaven. Is it an idea for work? There is nothing too big or too small for your Heavenly Father to address. You don't need to bribe Him or convince Him of your seriousness by fasting. God bless you.