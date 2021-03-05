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Freemasonry | Externalisation of the Hierarchy 3. | The Neophyte Trap
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The Neophyte Trap
The Luciferian Masters of Masonry, Satan's false angels of light, are in search of neophyte's, novices to beguile.
Warning, the following is a quotation !
Since the Great Ones have entrusted us with powers so portentous it behoves us to try to understand them fully, to study their working, so that we may learn how to use them to the best advantage, how to do with them what our Masters intend us to do.
OUR RELATION WITH THE ANGELS
We must consider heedfully the relation with the Angelic kingdom into which these higher Degrees bring us, for it is a matter of the utmost importance. ...
The Angel links himself with the higher principles of the man, most of all with the buddhi or intuitional wisdom, and the result should presently show itself in two ways. The indescribable vitality and versatility of the Angel's mind will constantly impress themselves upon the mental body of the novice, stimulating it into far greater activity, suggesting new lines of thought and action ...
Conversely, whatever ideas may arise in the neophyte's own mind will at once be seized and intensified by the Angel, and all sorts of hints will be offered as to methods of putting them into practice. ...
p. 308 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Neophyte bait.
The promises of occult power and association with effulgent entities are morsels on Lucifer's Hook.
The Trojan Horse enters the novice candidate described.
The Genie promises gifts with glowing descriptions, powers and guidance in "how to do with them what our Masters intend us to do" as Schnoebelen, Geller and Dr. Lawrence have confirmed.
What begins with what is characterized as "vitality and versatility of the Angel's mind will constantly impress themselves upon the mental body of the novice" appears to emphasize "vitality and versatility" but the crunch exists in the action of the "Angel's mind" which will "constantly impress" upon the "mental body of the novice." One of the lurking dangers the "neophyte" or "novice" may be unaware of is that of" thought discrimination"
What of promises of seizing and intensifying the neophyte's own ideas ?
That's an interesting concept considering that the process of "illumination" involves permeating the brain of the candidate with thoughts impressed by Lucifer's "angel," while also considering the factor of "thought discrimination." The words "seizing" and "intensifying" appear more fitting in a comprehensive context. That is, the thoughts impressed by the New Age, Luciferian "angel" obtain increased intensification as the novice continues on the path of so-called "unfolding" a greater consciousness as the "psychic eye" opens more fully, it is the brain and body of the participant which is seized step by step.
Glowing language about service to humanity should be given the correct perspective in that accomplishing the "great work" and the "Plan" of externalizing Lucifer's hierarchy, are the Luciferian objectives for "humanity." It is those objectives which obtain "service." Incarnation on the "physical plane" by Luciferian entities is the Luciferian objective for "humanity."
The effulgent descriptions of Lucifer's "bright Spirits" or "angels" as "attendants" conceals their ulterior objectives. Even the term "Masters" represents an understatement considering the merging or hybridization which occurs and which leads to the discarnate entities' displacing, eclipsing or literally taking over a person's soul.
Warning, the following is a quotation !
OUR RELATION WITH THE ANGELS
We must consider heedfully the relation with the Angelic kingdom into which these higher Degrees bring us, for it is a matter of the utmost importance. ...
p. 307 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Notes:
The Possession Is Subtle And Never Overt!
The New Initiate Has No Idea HE/SHE Has Been Possessed!
Years May Pass Before The Initiate Recognizes Thoughts, Words, and Actions Are Not His/Her Own!
The New Initiate Will Experience Strange Dreams!
The New Initiate Will Experience Mood Swings!
Two Entities Occupy The Same Body Of The Initiate! (The Original Soul and The New Intruder)
Finally The Initiate Is Completely Possessed and The Original Inhabitant (Soul) May Choose To Leave The Body Completely or Co-Exist With The Entity Within The Body!
World Conquest Complete
End Game and The Great Reset.
These Poor Souls Need Love.
If You Know Any Of Them, Tell Them Freemasonry or Any Religion, Cults, Groups, Fraternities, Or Occult Affiliations Are Not Needed In Life!
Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM Your first weapon is knowledge! https://bit.ly/37qrE1S
The Luciferian Masters of Masonry, Satan's false angels of light, are in search of neophyte's, novices to beguile.
Warning, the following is a quotation !
Since the Great Ones have entrusted us with powers so portentous it behoves us to try to understand them fully, to study their working, so that we may learn how to use them to the best advantage, how to do with them what our Masters intend us to do.
OUR RELATION WITH THE ANGELS
We must consider heedfully the relation with the Angelic kingdom into which these higher Degrees bring us, for it is a matter of the utmost importance. ...
The Angel links himself with the higher principles of the man, most of all with the buddhi or intuitional wisdom, and the result should presently show itself in two ways. The indescribable vitality and versatility of the Angel's mind will constantly impress themselves upon the mental body of the novice, stimulating it into far greater activity, suggesting new lines of thought and action ...
Conversely, whatever ideas may arise in the neophyte's own mind will at once be seized and intensified by the Angel, and all sorts of hints will be offered as to methods of putting them into practice. ...
p. 308 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Neophyte bait.
The promises of occult power and association with effulgent entities are morsels on Lucifer's Hook.
The Trojan Horse enters the novice candidate described.
The Genie promises gifts with glowing descriptions, powers and guidance in "how to do with them what our Masters intend us to do" as Schnoebelen, Geller and Dr. Lawrence have confirmed.
What begins with what is characterized as "vitality and versatility of the Angel's mind will constantly impress themselves upon the mental body of the novice" appears to emphasize "vitality and versatility" but the crunch exists in the action of the "Angel's mind" which will "constantly impress" upon the "mental body of the novice." One of the lurking dangers the "neophyte" or "novice" may be unaware of is that of" thought discrimination"
What of promises of seizing and intensifying the neophyte's own ideas ?
That's an interesting concept considering that the process of "illumination" involves permeating the brain of the candidate with thoughts impressed by Lucifer's "angel," while also considering the factor of "thought discrimination." The words "seizing" and "intensifying" appear more fitting in a comprehensive context. That is, the thoughts impressed by the New Age, Luciferian "angel" obtain increased intensification as the novice continues on the path of so-called "unfolding" a greater consciousness as the "psychic eye" opens more fully, it is the brain and body of the participant which is seized step by step.
Glowing language about service to humanity should be given the correct perspective in that accomplishing the "great work" and the "Plan" of externalizing Lucifer's hierarchy, are the Luciferian objectives for "humanity." It is those objectives which obtain "service." Incarnation on the "physical plane" by Luciferian entities is the Luciferian objective for "humanity."
The effulgent descriptions of Lucifer's "bright Spirits" or "angels" as "attendants" conceals their ulterior objectives. Even the term "Masters" represents an understatement considering the merging or hybridization which occurs and which leads to the discarnate entities' displacing, eclipsing or literally taking over a person's soul.
Warning, the following is a quotation !
OUR RELATION WITH THE ANGELS
We must consider heedfully the relation with the Angelic kingdom into which these higher Degrees bring us, for it is a matter of the utmost importance. ...
p. 307 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Notes:
The Possession Is Subtle And Never Overt!
The New Initiate Has No Idea HE/SHE Has Been Possessed!
Years May Pass Before The Initiate Recognizes Thoughts, Words, and Actions Are Not His/Her Own!
The New Initiate Will Experience Strange Dreams!
The New Initiate Will Experience Mood Swings!
Two Entities Occupy The Same Body Of The Initiate! (The Original Soul and The New Intruder)
Finally The Initiate Is Completely Possessed and The Original Inhabitant (Soul) May Choose To Leave The Body Completely or Co-Exist With The Entity Within The Body!
World Conquest Complete
End Game and The Great Reset.
These Poor Souls Need Love.
If You Know Any Of Them, Tell Them Freemasonry or Any Religion, Cults, Groups, Fraternities, Or Occult Affiliations Are Not Needed In Life!
Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM Your first weapon is knowledge! https://bit.ly/37qrE1S
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