John Petersen Answers Questions - November 2022 (Preview)

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Enjoy this preview episode. The full episode (available to premium members) includes the following topics: Preparing for 2023, "The Year From Hell;" achieving human sovereignty, and right brain/left brain divine connection vs. discord.
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