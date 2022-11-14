John Petersen Answers Questions - November 2022 (Preview)

Enjoy this preview episode. The full episode (available to premium members) includes the following topics: Preparing for 2023, "The Year From Hell;" achieving human sovereignty, and right brain/left brain divine connection vs. discord.

If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!