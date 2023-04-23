Create New Account
New Revealing Testimony in Hunter Biden Probe reported by Catherine Herridge
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
CBS Catherine Herridge reports on new whistleblower testimony. Former CIA dep. director Mike Morell testified in congressional hearing that Anthony Blinken conjured the Oct 2020 letter signed off by more than 50 intel agents that the laptop was a Russian hoax.


"Days after a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, Sec. of State Antony Blinken, then a Biden campaign adviser, reached out to a former CIA official + “set in motion the events that led” to a statement from intelligence officials say House Republicans."


https://twitter.com/i/status/1649395696422862857

Keywords
whistleblowercongressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

