Prion Science | Risks for Vaxxed vs Naturally Immune

Sam and Adam discuss Prion science & developments, testing lab, risks from vaxxed vs natural immunity, omicron exception, recent events with the organization, the nuclear situation in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the global economy and much more…

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