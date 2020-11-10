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King of Utah's COVID Mandates
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70 views • November 10, 2020
I give my comments on the King of Utah Gary Herbert's new COVID mandates and state of emergency.
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINKS:
Original Video of Governor Gary Herbert:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY3I78XftoI
First Comes COVID, Then Comes Climate Change B4 It's News Article:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/first-comes-covid-then-comes-climate-change-3733792.html
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINKS:
Original Video of Governor Gary Herbert:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY3I78XftoI
First Comes COVID, Then Comes Climate Change B4 It's News Article:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/first-comes-covid-then-comes-climate-change-3733792.html
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