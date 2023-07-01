[Nefarious] Despair

Fight Like It’s Up To Us — Pray Like It’s Up To Him
* No one will be held accountable.
* That’s where the despair comes from.
* Despair causes paralysis; concern causes courage of conviction.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 9 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2cgeii-robert-redfield-coward-guest-jack-posobiec-3923.html
