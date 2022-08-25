We have covered unexplained deaths and the rising number of oddly timed new diseases popping up in humans, but we've never really addressed animals. The exception, of course, is bird flu which we've covered quite profusely. But there's more to it than that. It shocked us when we learned there are a couple of hemorrhagic fevers appearing in animals, which is completely unprecedented. What does does this tell us?





I was joined by my lovely co-host and wife, Tammy, for this clip from today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.





Story: https://americafirstreport.com/unusual-diseases-are-killing-animals-in-large-numbers-all-over-america





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