Liver Lesions and Selenium Deficiency – Dr. Joel Wallach's Breakthrough Insights

In this informative episode featuring Dr. Joel Wallach, the renowned naturopathic physician and author of Dead Doctors Don't Lie, he dives deep into the topic of liver lesions and related liver health issues.Dr. Wallach explains that many liver problems, including lesions, cysts, fatty liver, and even conditions often diagnosed as serious diseases, are not primarily caused by viruses, alcohol, or genetics — but by nutritional deficiencies. He emphasizes his core philosophy: the human body requires 90 essential nutrients (60 minerals, 16 vitamins, 12 amino acids, and 3 essential fatty acids) daily to function optimally and repair itself.Key points from the discussion:Liver lesions are often linked to deficiencies in trace minerals like selenium, copper, and others, which are depleted in modern soils and diets.

Conventional medicine may misdiagnose or over-treat these as irreversible conditions, but Dr. Wallach argues they can be reversed naturally through proper supplementation.

He shares insights from his veterinary background, where similar "diseases" in animals were cured by addressing nutrient deficiencies (e.g., preventing cirrhosis-like issues in livestock).

Recommendations include avoiding the "bad foods" (gluten, fried foods, oils, sugar, etc.), eliminating processed foods, and supplementing with plant-derived colloidal minerals, vitamins, and his Youngevity product line for full nutrient coverage.

Dr. Wallach stresses longevity and disease prevention, claiming that supplementing all 90 essential nutrients can help the body heal liver damage and avoid unnecessary medical interventions.





This video is classic Dr. Wallach — passionate, evidence-based from his decades of research, and empowering viewers to take control of their health through nutrition rather than drugs or surgery. Ideal for anyone concerned about liver health, detox, or natural alternatives to mainstream treatments.





