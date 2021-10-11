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Bette Missile - "Out of Control" - Bad Kitty - Music [Metal / Punk]
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65 views • October 11, 2021
Bette Missile is a Heavy Metal / Punk / Fusion Rock artist from Philadelphia, PA
Download the Bad Kitty album here: https://bettemissile.bandcamp.com/
Bette Missile YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8eeUQ91HC0jlg3P7fGDfgw
Written and performed by Brett Mitchell Taylor
Download the Bad Kitty album here: https://bettemissile.bandcamp.com/
Bette Missile YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8eeUQ91HC0jlg3P7fGDfgw
Written and performed by Brett Mitchell Taylor
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