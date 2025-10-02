BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Sumud flotilla passengers being taken to Israel, then deported
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 1 day ago

All passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla are alive and in good condition.

They are being taken to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Adding:  One of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, the Mikeno, led by Turkish captain Muhammad Kuchuktigin, reportedly broke through the Israeli blockade and reached Gaza’s territorial waters after evading Israeli ships for several hours.

However, its current status remains unclear, and it was most likely intercepted by Israeli forces.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy