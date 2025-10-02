Global Sumud flotilla passengers being taken to Israel, then deported

All passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla are alive and in good condition.

They are being taken to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Adding: One of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, the Mikeno, led by Turkish captain Muhammad Kuchuktigin, reportedly broke through the Israeli blockade and reached Gaza’s territorial waters after evading Israeli ships for several hours.

However, its current status remains unclear, and it was most likely intercepted by Israeli forces.