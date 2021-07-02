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Mitchell Gerber - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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264 views • July 02, 2021
Canada's tyrannical mandates and restrictions have many similarities with the communist-style CCP, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has many close ties with China and their government. Can we be heading down the same road?
We sat down with investigative journalist Mitchell Gerber, from Vietnam who has spent 20 years investigating the China CCP regime including the silent world of live organ harvesting.
We sat down with investigative journalist Mitchell Gerber, from Vietnam who has spent 20 years investigating the China CCP regime including the silent world of live organ harvesting.
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