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Bigger Than You Can Imagine, [F] Black Sites Are Being Closed
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94 views • April 13, 2020
Report date: 04.12.2020
The [DS]/MSM are not fighting to keep their event alive, this is failing. People are starting to realize that the numbers are not matching up and the MSM is now pushing fake stories. Gen. Flynn changed his header again and we have gone from dark to light. Q dropped some bread and foreign black-sites are being closed down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
The [DS]/MSM are not fighting to keep their event alive, this is failing. People are starting to realize that the numbers are not matching up and the MSM is now pushing fake stories. Gen. Flynn changed his header again and we have gone from dark to light. Q dropped some bread and foreign black-sites are being closed down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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