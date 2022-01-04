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You are NOT ENTITLED to MURDER
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32 views • January 04, 2022
Eugenics the ultimate form of entitlement
* In Atlanta, I was tricked into writing an essay on depression. An article appeared which stated I would die of narcissism. Then the same person took me to Emory to introduce me to someone who undoubtedly found me " interesting".
The same sort of techniques were employed on my parents.
Of course, hideous things never happen to good wholesome people; except when you're in hell.
You are in hell. Most have new " loyalties" indeed.
Hell is a place where no one ever may heal.
* In Atlanta, I was tricked into writing an essay on depression. An article appeared which stated I would die of narcissism. Then the same person took me to Emory to introduce me to someone who undoubtedly found me " interesting".
The same sort of techniques were employed on my parents.
Of course, hideous things never happen to good wholesome people; except when you're in hell.
You are in hell. Most have new " loyalties" indeed.
Hell is a place where no one ever may heal.
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