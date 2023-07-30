Create New Account
Aftershow: Deception In The Church
Fritz Berggren
Published 14 hours ago

-- A review of who the Jews are (according to the Holy Scripture).
-- The Patriarchs and Prophets all worshipped Jesus Christ.
-- The Church has been deceived and has sided with Satan's children

