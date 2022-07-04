FCC Commissioner Calls TikTok a Sophisticated Surveillance Tool

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https://gnews.org/post/pipt7317
Brendan Carr, one of the FCC’s commissioners, said, “At its core, TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvest extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data.“ The commentator explained that the CCP weaponizes capitalism as a Trojan horse as a way to accomplish geopolitical and military goals.