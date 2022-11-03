Brazilian Patriots Rise up for Bolsonaro and Surround Military Command in Rio De Janeiro

Brazilian patriots besiege the military command in Rio de Janeiro. They ask the military leaders to arrest Lula: "We will not allow a corrupt criminal to rule us!" Mass protests across Brazil.
This demonstration at Duque de Caxias Palace is one of many protests erupting across Brazil. Brazilians don't want to live under the boot of the World Economic Forum and refuse to accept Lula as their leader.
Source: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1587830921838923776?s=20
