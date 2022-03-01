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Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination - Melbourne_1080HD
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32 views • March 01, 2022
video edit of Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination protest rally in Melbourne Australia on 26/02/22
(designed for headphones)
note: all work filmed, edited and output on a droid mobile.
(designed for headphones)
note: all work filmed, edited and output on a droid mobile.
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