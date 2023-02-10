Introduction | Book of Revelation - Snippets

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel
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http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w
Introducing an upcoming series to encourage everyone to read & understand the Book of Revelation.
We are the generation that will witness the fulfilment of all what's written in this Book.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.