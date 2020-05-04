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THE CORBETT REPORT - Who Is Bill Gates? Part One
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?

This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development.

And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.

Thank you to The Corbett Report - Reuse Allowed Under Creative Commons
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..

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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.

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More info: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Keywords
gates manipulates his wealthcontrol every field of public healthmedical research and vaccinegates is a software developergates has no medical traininggates leverage his wealthcontrol billions of people
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