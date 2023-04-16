[Mar 17, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 17 (4.7K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

We know it's been a long time. We're sorry for the big delay between the last episode and this one. In this episode Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off, still dealing with the opening verses of Revelation 4. They discuss the various views concerning the Rapture. Is it Pre, Mid or Post Tribulation? They give their opinion, based on their Quest 4 Truth and understanding of the Scriptures. Now, you decide.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy





Here are the Rapture Riddle links Rob mentioned in this episode:





http://www.babylonrisingblog.com/RaptureRiddle.html





http://www.babylonrisingblog.com/RaptureRiddle2.html