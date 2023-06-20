Dem Governor Claims Banning Critical Race Theory Books Is Castrating African American Students

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1: https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe
Secure Your Savings - Give yourself peace of mind with an Investment in Gold or Silver: http://rvmgold.com
Heaven’s Harvest: Get ready and stay ready with storable food and more: Take 10% Off With Promo Code: RVM at https://heavensharvest.com
Tax problems? Reduce, Settle, Resolve with Tax Network USA. Solving tax problems for individuals and small businesses. http://RVMTaxNetwork.com
Get your best sleep ever with MyPillow products. Use promo code RVM for a huge discount! https://mypillow.com
ZStack – Make Your Immune System Clean, Resilient, and Resistant (Use code
RVM for discount)- http://rvmzstack.com
VPN - Take Back Control Of Your Online Privacy With The Best VPN Service http://rvmvpn.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.